Barclays PLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 105.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,486 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIL opened at $22.25 on Friday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -222.48 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIL. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $472,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,393,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,920,115.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,656.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,800. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

