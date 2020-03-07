Barclays PLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,803 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,008 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Banco Macro worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Tobam acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMA opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $77.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMA shares. ValuEngine lowered Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Macro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

