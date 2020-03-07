Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Piper Jaffray Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

NYSE PJC opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.35. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $82.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.23.

Piper Jaffray Companies Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

