Barclays PLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of MicroStrategy worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

MSTR stock opened at $136.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.68.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSTR. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

