Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,235 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in S & T Bancorp were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S & T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STBA opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $41.53.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $79.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

