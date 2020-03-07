Bank of Montreal Can Buys 87,934 Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 159.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.73% of First Defiance Financial worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEF. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in First Defiance Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in First Defiance Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in First Defiance Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $28,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $484.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. First Defiance Financial has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 26.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

