Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,972 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Zuora were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,287,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 35,865 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 423,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 45,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $677,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 105,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,269.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,537 shares of company stock valued at $842,766. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Zuora Inc has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.31 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 47.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zuora Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, First Analysis began coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

