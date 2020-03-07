Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,258,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $155.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.87 and a 200-day moving average of $157.93. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $138.99 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

