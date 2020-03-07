Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.22 Million Stake in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.95% of Era Group worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Era Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Era Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 19,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Era Group by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Era Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Era Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Era Group alerts:

ERA opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. Era Group Inc has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $60.38 million during the quarter. Era Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%.

ERA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Era Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Era Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Era Group Company Profile

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA).

Receive News & Ratings for Era Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Era Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.