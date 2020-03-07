Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 231.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 182,360 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.49% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNDA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $563.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 50.86%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.