Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 584.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,224 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 365.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 92.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 80,338 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at $338,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HGV opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.92. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.89 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HGV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

