Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,665 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR opened at $43.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. Sleep Number Corp has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

SNBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.