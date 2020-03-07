Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 1,986.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,075 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Advanced Disposal Services were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,771,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,633,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,775,000 after acquiring an additional 496,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 177,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 47,863 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of ADSW opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.56, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $33.15.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.68 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Advanced Disposal Services’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

