CI Investments Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

NYSE:RE opened at $257.18 on Friday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $210.13 and a twelve month high of $294.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.93.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.89) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.25.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.