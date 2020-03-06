Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,611 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,063,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,761,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 119,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,431,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,617 shares of company stock worth $9,057,916 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $248.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.32 and its 200 day moving average is $243.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.22.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CI Investments Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd
CI Investments Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd
Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in ANSYS, Inc.
Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in ANSYS, Inc.
Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd
Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd
CI Investments Inc. Has $144,000 Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc.
CI Investments Inc. Has $144,000 Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc.
CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Regency Centers Corp
CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Regency Centers Corp
Cincinnati Financial Co. Holdings Trimmed by CI Investments Inc.
Cincinnati Financial Co. Holdings Trimmed by CI Investments Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report