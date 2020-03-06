Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,611 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,063,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,761,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 119,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,431,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,617 shares of company stock worth $9,057,916 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $248.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.32 and its 200 day moving average is $243.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.22.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

