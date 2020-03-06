Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,433 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 23.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 602.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 180,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 92.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 456,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTCH opened at $12.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.55 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 32.84% and a negative net margin of 39.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

