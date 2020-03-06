CI Investments Inc. Has $144,000 Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 897.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.93 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.70 and a 200-day moving average of $131.23.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

