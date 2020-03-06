CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,602,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 38.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,796,000 after purchasing an additional 320,488 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 859,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,727,000 after purchasing an additional 36,345 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.77.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 64.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.