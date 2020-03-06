Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Holdings Trimmed by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $766,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $6,816,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 76,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of CINF opened at $101.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Piper Sandler lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.