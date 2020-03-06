CI Investments Inc. Invests $195,000 in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,527,294.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

