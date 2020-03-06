CI Investments Inc. Buys 347 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

O stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.