CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,234 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cross Research downgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.29.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $93.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.04. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.78 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

