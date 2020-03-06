2,936 Shares in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in CDW in the third quarter worth $7,810,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 18.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth $3,322,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 133.1% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.13.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $113.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. CDW has a 12-month low of $90.53 and a 12-month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $178,711.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,200 shares of company stock worth $8,657,928 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

