CI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,220 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $4,583,765.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $774,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,091,758. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $116.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 2.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.