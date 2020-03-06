CI Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 854.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,643,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total value of $477,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,108 shares of company stock valued at $27,901,159 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.63.

Shares of VRTX opened at $237.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $249.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.08 and a 200 day moving average of $207.16.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

