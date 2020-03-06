KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,318 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,378,000 after acquiring an additional 425,459 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,909,000 after purchasing an additional 83,415 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,161,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 490,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 278,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 8.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 436,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,898,000 after purchasing an additional 34,908 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG stock opened at $225.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $98.19 and a 12 month high of $252.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.89.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.84, for a total transaction of $1,556,503.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,127 shares in the company, valued at $60,493,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $4,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,786,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,519 shares of company stock valued at $24,149,040 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Dougherty & Co upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.10.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

