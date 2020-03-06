ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 518,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,361,000 after purchasing an additional 336,552 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in ANSYS by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 752,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,762,000 after buying an additional 214,303 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth $34,820,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $29,182,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 488,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,542,000 after buying an additional 101,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Benchmark raised their target price on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.22.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $248.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.32 and a 200 day moving average of $243.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06.

In related news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total transaction of $773,202.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,617 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,916. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

