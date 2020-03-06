CI Investments Inc. Acquires 1,876 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 10.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corning by 54.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 31,508 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 7.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Corning by 640.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

