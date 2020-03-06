CI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,311 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 118,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,528,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of SRCL opened at $60.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. Stericycle Inc has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

