KBC Group NV Acquires 45,647 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Teradata were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $12,042,000. Oakview Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth $13,873,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 317.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 569,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after buying an additional 433,139 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradata by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after buying an additional 365,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 1,805.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 281,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teradata from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Teradata stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.62 million. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

