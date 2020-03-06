KBC Group NV Sells 373 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,977,000 after buying an additional 290,358 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in ABIOMED by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,719,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $463,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ABIOMED by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,059,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,313,000 after acquiring an additional 78,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ABIOMED by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 66,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 184,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $154.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.28 and a 52-week high of $348.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.77 and a 200 day moving average of $182.68.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

