CI Investments Inc. Takes $401,000 Position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.0% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 623,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 168,423 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $355,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 23,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIAV. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $27,979.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VIAV opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Viavi Solutions Inc has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $16.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

