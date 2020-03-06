CI Investments Inc. Trims Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in RingCentral by 7.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in RingCentral by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNG stock opened at $225.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -352.38 and a beta of 0.55. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $98.19 and a 12-month high of $252.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.89.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $185.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.10.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.17, for a total value of $68,706.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,665.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $4,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,062,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,519 shares of company stock worth $24,149,040. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

