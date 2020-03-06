CI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACAD. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 118,800.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 36,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $1,787,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 14,521 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $732,729.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,000 shares of company stock worth $7,631,986. 29.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACAD opened at $44.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $53.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The business had revenue of $98.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.