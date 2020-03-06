KBC Group NV Invests $3.35 Million in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Kemper as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 29.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMPR opened at $74.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.22. Kemper Corp has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $91.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

