CI Investments Inc. Invests $393,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Garmin by 2,221.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Garmin by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of GRMN opened at $89.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.94 and its 200-day moving average is $92.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.24%.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra boosted their target price on Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.