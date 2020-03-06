KBC Group NV Sells 28,107 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,107 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in WABCO were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WABCO by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in WABCO by 47.8% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in WABCO by 99.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WABCO by 88.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WABCO by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Shares of WBC stock opened at $135.12 on Friday. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.75 and a 1-year high of $146.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.97 million. WABCO had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

