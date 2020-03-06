KBC Group NV Buys 37,978 Shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,127 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,978 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.13% of Washington Federal worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 546.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

WAFD opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90. Washington Federal Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $38.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.32 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAFD. Stephens started coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

