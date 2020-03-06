KBC Group NV Buys 22,179 Shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.13% of SINA worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SINA in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,171,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SINA by 1,546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 205,864 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in SINA by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 721,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 133,922 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SINA by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 733,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,271,000 after purchasing an additional 89,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SINA by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 74,581 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SINA alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SINA. TheStreet lowered shares of SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BOCOM International downgraded shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SINA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

NASDAQ SINA opened at $32.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SINA Corp has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $66.66.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.46 million. SINA had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SINA Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SINA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 15.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SINA Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.