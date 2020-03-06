CI Investments Inc. Sells 12,452 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,452 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTL. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Centurylink by 4,585.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592,314 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Centurylink by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,385,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,342,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTL stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

