Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 130,226 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXY. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

NYSE:OXY opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $68.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 217.93%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

