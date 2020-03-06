CI Investments Inc. Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,561 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ANSYS by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 518,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,361,000 after purchasing an additional 336,552 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 752,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,762,000 after buying an additional 214,303 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $34,820,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,182,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 488,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,542,000 after buying an additional 101,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.22.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,053 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total transaction of $773,202.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,617 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,916. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSS opened at $248.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $299.06.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

