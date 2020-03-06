KBC Group NV Sells 1,605 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in VF were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in VF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in VF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VF alerts:

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $71.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.66. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on VFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. VF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.80.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.