KBC Group NV Has $3.85 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 28.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $86.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.82.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $794,613.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $631,484.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,140. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

