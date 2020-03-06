CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,979,000 after purchasing an additional 328,620 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 97.3% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 524,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,438,000 after buying an additional 258,424 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 2,469.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,756,000 after buying an additional 256,869 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,728,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Insulet by 116.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 257,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after buying an additional 138,443 shares during the last quarter.

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,011 shares of company stock worth $5,094,481. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PODD opened at $180.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,004.89 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $80.43 and a 1-year high of $219.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.79 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

