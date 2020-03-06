KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 40,180 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LGND. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,307 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,924 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,016 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LGND opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 66.09 and a quick ratio of 65.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average of $100.81. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $84.45 and a one year high of $130.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $794,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,706,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.