CI Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

FBHS stock opened at $63.87 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.84.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

