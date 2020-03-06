Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,793,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,204,127,000 after acquiring an additional 454,619 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 25.0% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,760,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Iqvia by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,027,000 after purchasing an additional 712,968 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,404,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Iqvia by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,119,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,017,000 after purchasing an additional 34,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $138.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.52. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $130.77 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.48, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.19.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

