KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 74,538 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $7.80 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

