KBC Group NV Has $3.63 Million Position in Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 1.22% of Cadiz worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cadiz by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Cadiz during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Cadiz by 49.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Cadiz by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 107,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05. Cadiz Inc has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

CDZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

